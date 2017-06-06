Quantcast

Police search for missing Burlington teen

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police need your help finding a missing teen from Burlington.

Nya Jones, 15, was last seen at her home early on June 4.

Police don't know where she might be headed.

They don't suspect foul play, but they're concerned about her welfare.

She might be wearing glasses, a dark top and dark pants.

If you know where she is, contact police.

