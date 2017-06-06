Quantcast

Vt. author's unique take on D-Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This is the anniversary of D-Day. It was 73 years ago that Allied forces launched a massive assault on Nazi-occupied France during World War II. The date in history is seen as the beginning of the push to free Europe from German occupation.

Author Stephen Kiernan is a Vermonter and Middlebury grad who is writing about D-Day in his new book, "The Baker's Secret." He told us more about the book and what he learned in his research for it. Watch the video to see.

