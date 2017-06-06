Quantcast

North Country, Northfield earn girls golf state crowns

 Tuesday, June 6th

 North Country and Northfield repeated as champions at the girls golf state tournament Tuesday at Newport Country Club.

 North Country won the D-1 team title for the second year in a row as the Falcons posted the second, third and fourth best scores in the division.  Katie Goulet had an 80, Carley Giroux and 86 and Lauryn Goulet a 96.  Their team total of 116 37 strokes better than runner-up Burr & Burton.

 The Bulldog's Julia Dapron earned D-1 medalist honors with a 77, the best overall round of the day.

 In Division Two, Northfield, which needed a one hole playoff to win the team title in 2016, left no doubt Tuesday, beating last year's runner-up Harwood by 9 strokes.  Northfield's Sarah Angelillo earned D-2 medalist honors with a 96, edging Laura Badger of Peoples by four strokes.  

