South Burlington voters pass school budget on third attempt

South Burlington voters approved the school budget Tuesday night.
As South Burlington residents vote again on their school budget, a suspected hate crime has closed the city's high school athletic field.
Vermont State Police have arrested a man who they say repeatedly sexually assaulted a child for more than a decade.
Shelburne Police need your help tracking down a truck that they say hit a cyclist over the weekend.
Police say someone stole copper piping out of a home on Main Street in Fairfax.
The intricate plot of two inmates tunneling their way out of prison captivated the world.
Actor-director Ben Stiller was spotted on the streets of Northern New York this week, working on his new series on the Dannemora prison break.
Police say a New Hampshire man was drunk behind the wheel when he crashed in Dublin, New Hampshire.
