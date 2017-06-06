Quantcast

South Burlington voters pass school budget on third attempt

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

South Burlington voters approved the school budget Tuesday night by a count of 3,146 "yes" to 2,067 "no".

It was their third time voting. the first two school budgets were shot down, and now the school board has come back with a proposed budget of $49,268,888. Compare that to the first budget proposal on March 7 and it's just over $1 million less for taxpayers. The biggest cuts from the newest budget are an administrative position and the cost of removing the "Rebels" nickname.

