Quantcast

3 Vermonters arrested on drug charges in Mass. - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

3 Vermonters arrested on drug charges in Mass.

Posted: Updated:
DEERFIELD, Mass. -

Three Vermonters were busted on drug charges in Massachusetts.

State police say they found 98 bags of heroin in the car when it was pulled over for lane violations on Sunday in Deerfield.

Melissa Loiselle and Jeremy Stanhope of Richford and Stephen Salyer of Enosburgh were all arrested and are each facing multiple drug charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.