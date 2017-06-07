Fidget Spinners: Should they be banned at schools?

Many parents have bought their kids a fidget spinners.

The idea behind them is to help people keep still and focus, but have they become too distracting?

The answer: Distracting. That's what school administrators have said.

A letter was sent home from Founders Memorial School saying it is up to the teacher if they should be banned.

Essex elementary also recently sent home a letter to parents asking them to leave their kids fidget spinners at home.

Barre Town Middle and Elementary School has done the same.

Burlington and South Burlington School Districts have left it up to each school.

Orchard Elementary School Principal Mark Trifilio says that the distraction goes further than the classroom.

"They have been a problem on the buses. Kids losing them and distracting the bus drivers. And then kids not hearing what the bus drivers are saying to them," says Trifilio.

A lot of the schools say, it's not just that the fidgets spin, a lot of them light up and make noise, which can be very distracting.

One school on the list that has banned them has taken it a step further.

Instead of just seeing them as a toy, one teacher in Barre wants her sixth graders to understand how they work.

"I kinda see them as distractions too, but I like to use them still" says Aiden Madison, a sixth grader at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.

Aiden Madison is talking about fidget spinners, he's got three of them.

"All the teachers say they are distractions too," says Madison.

That's a common theme at schools, which is why students at Barre Town Middle and Elementary are not allowed to bring them to school, or at least they're not supposed to.

Jessica Van Ormen, or Ms V., as her students call her,started noticing them more and more after April break.

"One kid was like, look at mine, look at mine, look at mine! They were comparing them and seeing how long they would spin and seeing who had the flashiest one," says Ms. Ormen.

She decided to tap into their popularity, assigning the sixth grade class to research them to find out what they are really for and what makes a good one, a project they just started.

"They are surprised by what they are finding," says Ms. Ormen.

"I learned they are not necessarily something you can use to fidget because they don't require much physical movement as say a pencil you can twirl in your hands," says Madison.

"There are some out there that do work for people and do help people focus," says sixth grader Cami Bell.

Some of the claims have been that fidget spinners can help with A.D.H.D. and anxiety.

So far, many experts have said, those are much more complex health issues that don't have simple solutions.

Channel 3 had more than a hundred comments on Facebook and some parents said they think they've helped.

Some parents say, their kids only use them at home or in the car to keep settled, or when feeling overwhelmed and need to calm down.

But, one woman who got a lot of likes on her comment said: the children I've encountered with them are more focused on the spinner and not the person speaking to them.

Part of the project is designing their own fidget spinner, one that could actually help.

Madison's is sort of a plastic bendable pencil with a squishy eraser, rather than something that just spins and lights up.

