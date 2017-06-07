Quantcast

Drivers hit bear on I-89

MILTON, Vt. -

Two separate drivers hit the same bear in Milton Tuesday night.

It happened on Interstate 89.

Vermont State Police say no people were injured but the bear was killed.

