Police: Missing teen may be with sex offender

Police are searching for a missing Vermont teen who they say may be with a registered sex offender.

Mickayla Lozell, 16, left her home in Alburgh Sunday afternoon and never returned.

Wednesday afternoon, Vermont State Police revealed Lozell may be with William Smith, 47, a registered sex offender in Vermont with no permanent address. Investigators believe Lozell and Smith knew each other.

Police say Lozell called a friend Tuesday and said she was OK and in New Hampshire. Investigators believe she and Smith may be in the Concord or Hampton Beach area. Police say there is no indication Lozell is being held against her will but they want to find her and check her welfare.

Investigators are pursuing an arrest warrant for Smith who they say is not in compliance with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.

They believe Smith is driving a gold Dodge Intrepid with Vermont plates GST 814. Anyone who sees the car, Lozell or Smith is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.