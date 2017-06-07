Quantcast

Teen missing from Alburgh

ALBURGH, Vt. -

Police are looking for a missing teen from Alburgh.

Vermont State Police say Mickayla Lozell, 16, went missing June 4. She was last seen in Alburgh.

If you know where she is, call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

