Ex-sheriff's dispatcher sentenced to house arrest

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont county sheriff's dispatcher has been sentenced to six months on house arrest after being convicted of letting her boyfriend and another man into secure areas, where they allegedly stole prescription medication and evidence.

The Valley News reports 26-year-old Sonya Lowe, of Barre, a former dispatcher for the Orange County sheriff in Chelsea, pleaded guilty in April to aiding in the commission of burglary and possession stolen property. She was sentenced on Tuesday.

Authorities say surveillance footage shows Lowe letting the men into a secure area of the department last year. The footage shows one man with a set of keys allegedly removing items from the temporary evidence room and remove pill bottles from the lobby.

