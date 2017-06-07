Quantcast

Construction error dumps raw sewage into Winooski River - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Construction error dumps raw sewage into Winooski River

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Construction in Vermont's capital city hit a snag over the weekend after utility workers drilled into a sewer line Friday, dumping hundreds of gallons of raw sewage into the Winooski River.

A Montpelier Public Works spokesman says the leak wasn't discovered until Saturday when the sewer started backing up.

The Times-Argus reports the leak was reported to the state on Monday. The state estimates between 100 to 1,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into the river.

Contractors installed a temporary patch on Saturday, and the sewer line will eventually be replaced as a part of the reconstruction project. Repairs in the project are expected to continue into the fall.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.