Construction error dumps raw sewage into Winooski River

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Construction in Vermont's capital city hit a snag over the weekend after utility workers drilled into a sewer line Friday, dumping hundreds of gallons of raw sewage into the Winooski River.

A Montpelier Public Works spokesman says the leak wasn't discovered until Saturday when the sewer started backing up.

The Times-Argus reports the leak was reported to the state on Monday. The state estimates between 100 to 1,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into the river.

Contractors installed a temporary patch on Saturday, and the sewer line will eventually be replaced as a part of the reconstruction project. Repairs in the project are expected to continue into the fall.

