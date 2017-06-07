Suspect in Pat O'Hagan case denies new charges

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man in prison while awaiting trial in a burglary that led to the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother has denied violating conditions of release in a separate case.

The Caledonian-Record reports 37-year-old Keith Baird pleaded not guilty to three counts of violating conditions of release Monday. Authorities say Baird sent letters to his ex-girlfriend Sheila Conley from prison.

Baird was previously convicted on 31 felony charges of violating an abuse prevention order for calling Conley from prison in 2012.

Baird is currently a suspect in the 2010 kidnapping and murder of 78-year-old Pat O'Hagan. He's charged with burglary and kidnapping in connection with the murder case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

