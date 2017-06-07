Vt. students take up pope's proposal to protect environment

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Students in Vermont have responded to Pope Francis' call to protect the environment by cleaning up a river.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that sixth- and seventh-graders from St. Michael's Roman Catholic School, in Brattleboro, hopped in canoes to collect trash and recyclables in the West River last week. Students say they found beer cans and trash stuck under rocks.

The group fought strong currents but managed to dock at West River Park where they gathered more trash. Some even waded into the water.

St. Michael's river cleanup on Thursday was part of Pope Francis' encyclical. The letter asks Roman Catholic bishops to address climate change by working with the environment and human ecology.

The school is currently developing a recycling management system.

