Sununu to sign bills strengthening victims' rights

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is signing four bills that aimed at protecting the rights of victims of sexual assault and other crimes.

Sununu will be joined at the Statehouse on Wednesday by advocates, including the family of Elizabeth "Lizzi" Marriott, a college student who was murdered in 2012. One of the bills Sununu will sign stems from that case and would ensure that the private, unrelated sexual history of victims will remain sealed in court proceedings. The bill also clarifies the protections victims are afforded in rape cases.

Another bill makes it easier for women who become pregnant as a result of rape to terminate the parental rights of the rapist. A third clarifies that those accused of human trafficking can't argue they didn't know the victim was underage.

