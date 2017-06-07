Dartmouth energy policy institute names inaugural director

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Minnesota environmental policy professor has been chosen to lead a new Ivy League energy policy center funded by a fossil fuel conglomerate-owning family.

Elizabeth Wilson, who has a doctorate in engineering in public policy from Carnegie Mellon University, was announced as the director of the Arthur L. Irving Institute of Energy and Society by Dartmouth College administrators Monday. The Valley News reports Wilson will also join the college faculty when she starts work in September.

The unveiling of the Irving Institute last fall prompted both praise from advocates of energy policy research and criticism from environmentalists who felt that the center's mission was undermined by the source of its funding - the family behind Irving Oil.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.