Sununu to nominate Marconi to state Supreme Court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating a longtime lawyer who's focused on cases involving land use, construction defects and insurance coverage, to the state Supreme Court.

Sununu plans to nominate Anna Barbara "Bobbie" Hantz Marconi, of Stratham, to serve as an associate justice at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting.

New Hampshire's Constitution requires judges to retire at age 70. One of the five justices, Justice Carol Ann Conboy, will reach that age this summer.

Sununu, a Republican, said throughout Marconi's career, she has "exhibited a passion for the law and public service."

Marconi, a shareholder at Sheehan, Phinney, Bass & Green, served on former Gov. John Lynch's judicial selection commission and participates in the New Hampshire Bar Pro Bono Referral Program and Domestic Violence Emergency Project.

