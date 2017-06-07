New York Assembly to hold human trafficking hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers are taking public testimony on the efficacy of state services for victims of human trafficking.

The New York State Assembly has scheduled a hearing Wednesday to address state efforts to help people who have been illegally transported for forced labor or sexual exploitation.

Government officials and representatives of advocacy groups and community service providers are set to testify.

Earlier this year the Assembly passed a package of bills addressing human trafficking.

The bills ensure victims of human trafficking would be exempt from submitting DNA evidence for prostitution charges, speed up the process for victims to find adequate housing and require training for employees at casinos to learn how to recognize human trafficking situations.

The bills have not yet been addressed by the full Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.