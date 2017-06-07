Arrest in Hardwick arsons

Police have made an arrest in a series of arsons in Hardwick.

The fires include the one May 22 that destroyed the old Flood Zone building.

Investigators told WCAX News then that they suspected arson because there was no electricity or heat source in the building.

Wednesday morning, Hardwick Police confirmed that, saying they arrested Brian Couture Patrick, 19, of Hardwick, for that fire and three others dating back to last September.

Patrick is due in court Wednesday afternoon to face charges.

