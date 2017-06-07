Police investigate Mount Holly arson

Quantcast

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. -

An arson investigation is underway in Mount Holly.

Vermont State Police say the fire happened Tuesday at a building on Johnson Lane. They say the building was broken into before the fire started and investigators say it was intentionally set.

No one was hurt. The building has about $80,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

