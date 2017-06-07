South Burlington Police try to ID vandalism suspects

Police have released surveillance photos of the car they suspect was used by vandals in South Burlington.

They're not very clear but police hope any information the public can provide will help them track down the person who allegedly spray-painted a racial slur on the school's athletic field late Monday night.

They say the car in the photos is a light-colored, four-door vehicle with a sunroof. Cameras caught the car pulling into the school at about 11:30 p.m. and at least one person got out, stayed for about a half-hour and then left.

Police are investigating this as a hate crime.

"I don't think somebody does something like this and nobody else knows about it. And so we would really like to find out as much as we can. People can contact the school or they can contact the South Burlington Police. They can use Crime Stoppers hotline," South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke said.

If you have information, you can call South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111.

Although the vandalism was found the same day as the controversial budget vote, the superintendent says he doesn't know if the graffiti is connected to the budget or the hotly debated "Rebels" nickname.

Meanwhile, South Burlington students will present their choice for a new mascot-- the wolves-- to the school board Wednesday night for final approval.

