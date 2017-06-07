Train derailment snarls St. Albans traffic

A train derailment snarled traffic in St. Albans Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 6 a.m. after the engine hit a switch that was in the wrong position. The train derailed and damaged about 100 feet of track. Several roads were closed for hours while crews worked to get the train back on the tracks.

It's the second time this has happened in that spot and we asked police how it could be avoided.

"I don't have the answer to that," St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor said. "Certainly we will pursue anything we need to pursue. Maybe it's just a conversation about how we can improve."

The crossings at Lower Weldon Street and Lake Street have since reopened but railroad crews are still working in the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating that crash.

