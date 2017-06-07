Limited review of closed NH child abuse investigations approved

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Executive Council has approved a contract with a Florida-based organization to review some of the 1,500 child abuse and neglect investigations that were rapidly closed in New Hampshire last year.

The $82,000 contract won unanimous approval Wednesday, though some councilors said they were concerned both about the review's limited scope and a Concord Monitor article describing the deaths of five children under the care of Eckerd Kids in Florida. New Hampshire Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers said he didn't know about the incidents before Tuesday, but has been assured by Eckerd officials that four of the five were accidental deaths, and the fifth remains under investigation.

The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families has been under scrutiny since two toddlers were killed in 2014 and 2015.

