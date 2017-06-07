Quantcast

Scott administration requests spending cut plans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott is asking state government agencies and departments to come up with plans to reduce their budgets by 2 to 4 percent.

The Times Argus reports the move comes as revenues lag and the administration faces a $5 million reduction in labor costs as part of the 2018 fiscal budget passed by legislators.

Scott's outgoing finance commissioner outlined the request in a May 30 memo to department and agency leaders. Seven Days first reported on the memo.

Finance Commissioner Andrew Pallito indicated that the administration is expecting a downgrade in projected state revenues when the Emergency Board meets in July.

Scott vetoed the budget on Tuesday as part of his push to set up a statewide health plan for all school employees.

