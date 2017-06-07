Quantcast

Police: 2 caught with counterfeit cash in Northern NY - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: 2 caught with counterfeit cash in Northern NY

Posted: Updated:
Jesus Quezada Jesus Quezada
Manuel Quezada Manuel Quezada
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. -

Police in Northern New York say a traffic stop led them to thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash and credit cards.

New York State Police say a trooper pulled over a car with faulty tail lights Tuesday afternoon in Tupper Lake. Inside, investigators say they found $16,000 in fake money and fraudulent credit cards.

The two men inside the car now face charges in the case, Manuel Quezada, 46, and Jesus Quezada, 24, both of New York City. They're being held at the Franklin County Jail.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.