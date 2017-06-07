Police: 2 caught with counterfeit cash in Northern NY

Police in Northern New York say a traffic stop led them to thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash and credit cards.

New York State Police say a trooper pulled over a car with faulty tail lights Tuesday afternoon in Tupper Lake. Inside, investigators say they found $16,000 in fake money and fraudulent credit cards.

The two men inside the car now face charges in the case, Manuel Quezada, 46, and Jesus Quezada, 24, both of New York City. They're being held at the Franklin County Jail.