Colchester Police investigating infant's death

Police in Colchester are investigating the death of a baby.

Investigators say rescue crews were called to a residence at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found a 7-month-old child unresponsive. The baby was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the infant's death. The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations was notified, as is customary in the deaths of babies.

The name of the child is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CUSI at 802-859-3084.