New snorkeling program has VT. students learning in local river

Police are searching for a missing Vermont teen who they say may be with a registered sex offender.
Police in Colchester are investigating the death of a baby.
Police have released surveillance photos of the car they suspect was used by vandals to deface South Burlington High School's athletic field with a racial slur.
Police have made an arrest after two fires in Hardwick that investigators say were intentionally set.
An arson investigation is underway in Mount Holly.
A Vermont man in prison while awaiting trial in a burglary that led to the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother has denied violating conditions of release in a separate case.
A former Vermont county sheriff's dispatcher has been sentenced to six months on house arrest after being convicted of letting her boyfriend and another man into secure areas, where they allegedly stole...
Police in Northern New York say a traffic stop led them to thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash and credit cards.
