New snorkeling program has VT. students learning in local river

A new Forest Service program is giving kids a fun, hands-on approach to river ecology and the importance of clean water.

Eve Huntington and her classmates are getting their feet wet. These students from Rochester and Strafford are taking part in the Freshwater Snorkeling Education Program. The pilot project sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service and a Maryland nonprofit aims to teach the importance of clean water and aquatic ecology.

For most, it's their first time snorkeling.

"It was like you were going into a whole new world. Things were bigger and things were smaller, new creatures and new experiences," said Elizabeth Huntington, seventh-grader.

"I saw a lot of fish and crawfish and a new bug that I never saw before," said Elizabeth Page, seventh-grader.

"To let them explore and see right in their own backyard the amazing diversity of life that's in the river and help them to appreciate it," said Dan McKinley, U.S. Forest Service.

The West Branch of the White River also happens to be a prime living laboratory. Six years ago, this stretch of the river was devastated by Tropical Storm Irene and the dredging and road reconstruction of Route 73 that followed.

"It looked like a moonscape. It was this 100-foot wide, shallow 2-inch deep section of river that no self-respecting trout was going to live in," said McKinley.

After a major restoration two years ago, which included importing tree stumps to mimic natural flow, McKinley says it's getting back to normal.

"We've been monitoring it and we've been snorkeling in it and electrofishing in it and the trout population is rebounding beautifully through here," said McKinley.

Over the next week, 350 students will get a chance to learn about the macroinvertebrates living here and put on a wet suit to splash around, if they can take the cold.

"It was freezing but it was definitely fun, I really enjoyed it," said Huntington.