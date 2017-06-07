Quantcast

Stowe Mountain Resort sale final

Posted: Updated:
STOWE, Vt. -

The Stowe sale is final.

Vail resorts officially bought the Stowe Mountain Resort Wednesday for $41 million. Vail acquired all of the assets related to the mountain, but it does not include other real estate on the property.

