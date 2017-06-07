Quantcast

Cashew recall in Northern NY - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Cashew recall in Northern NY

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK -

If you shop at Aldi supermarkets in the North Country you should check your pantry.

Southern Grove Cashews Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt are being recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration says some consumers found pieces of glass in their cans.

The cashew cans being recalled were on supermarket shelves across the country including Aldi locations in New York.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.