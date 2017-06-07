Quantcast

NY police take aim at speeders

ALBANY, N.Y. -

A heads up if you have a lead foot and need to drive through New York.

There will be extra enforcement across the state for the next week, starting June 7.

"Speed Week" aims to crack down on speeding and aggressive driving.

Last year, New York State Police issued 21,000 tickets during this time.

