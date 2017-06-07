Teen in prep school assault case writing book

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A teen who was sexually assaulted during a game of sexual conquest at a prestigious New Hampshire prep school is writing a book.

Chessy Prout made her first public comments about the assault last year, telling what happened to her at St. Paul's School in Concord in 2014 when she was a 15-year-old freshman.

Prout's memoir, "I HAVE THE RIGHT TO: A High School Survivor's Story of Sexual Assault, Justice, and Hope," is being co-written with Jenn Abelson, a journalist on the Boston Globe spotlight team, to be published next March.

The Associated Press typically doesn't identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Prout has done.

St. Paul's graduate Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, is appealing his convictions on a felony computer charge and several misdemeanors.

