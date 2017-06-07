Quantcast

How low-income families can get Amazon deals - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

How low-income families can get Amazon deals

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's now easier for low-income families to cash in on Amazon deals.

Anyone with a state-issued debit card for government benefits can get a prime membership for $5.99 a month.

It normally would cost you $10.99 a month or $99 a year.

Prime offers free two-day shipping on many products as well as access to streaming video and music services.

You can also find discounts on things like diapers. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.