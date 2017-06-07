Consignors left holding the bag when shop closes

A Burlington consignment shop is closing its doors and not paying out all it promised to customers.

2nd Time Around is a consignment shop on Church Street. The chain has 23 stores in nine states. But it's going out of business, leaving consignors holding the bag. The company website says it won't pay people for their consigned items that were sold before May 1. Consignors with items sold after May 1 will be paid in full.

WCAX News talked to some shoppers Wednesday who said they felt sorry for the sellers but still hoped to score a deal.

"I just felt really bad for them because, obviously, they are getting nothing out of it," shopper Emily Von Weise said.

The store's website says increased competition and higher rents are driving them out of business. We called 2nd Time Around's headquarters but did not hear back before this story was published.

The Vermont attorney general's office has received calls from people who did business at 2nd Time Around but so far they have not received any complaints. In other states with 2nd Time Around locations, authorities are telling consignors that this is a civil matter, not a criminal one.