Malone Kmart to close

MALONE, N.Y. -

It's another round of closings for the Sears company.

Across the nation, 72 Sears and Kmarts will be closed, including the one in Malone, New York.

Most of the stores will close in September.

In just the past five years Sears has closed about half of its stores.

