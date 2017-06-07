Quantcast

Solar settlement in New Haven - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Solar settlement in New Haven

Posted: Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Vt. -

A solar settlement in New Haven has a renewable energy developer shelling out $200,000. The New Haven Select Board voted to accept the settlement from Next Generation Solar Farm, LLC. The money is in exchange for the town dropping its opposition to the project and a pending appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.

WCAX News first told you about the fight last year after neighbors complained about the 20-acre project. Those three neighbors get $50,000 apiece; the town gets another $50,000.

Related Stories:

Vt. Supreme Court tackles solar divide

Vermont's split over solar

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.