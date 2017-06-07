A solar settlement in New Haven has a renewable energy developer shelling out $200,000. The New Haven Select Board voted to accept the settlement from Next Generation Solar Farm, LLC. The money is in exchange for the town dropping its opposition to the project and a pending appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.

WCAX News first told you about the fight last year after neighbors complained about the 20-acre project. Those three neighbors get $50,000 apiece; the town gets another $50,000.

