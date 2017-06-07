Should Vt. officials' private email accounts be subject to search?

Can Vermont officials hide dirt by using personal emails and cellphones for state business? That's the question before the state's highest court.

There's no evidence that Vermont's former attorney general hid scandalous emails in his personal account, but the man pushing to have them searched says other public officials will bury material if the court rules the emails are private.

The Vermont Supreme Court will decide whether the personal emails of the state's longest-tenured attorney general are subject to search.

Republican operative Brady Toensing is in search of a smoking gun, alleging former Attorney General Bill Sorrell engaged in pay-to-play politics, trading campaign donations for political favors.

"This case is about ensuring an open government," said Toensing.

Two years ago, Toensing submitted a public records request for all emails sent and received by Sorrell and his team. After 250 work hours, the attorney general's office sent back more than 1,000 email chains. But the office never combed through personal accounts for any work-related emails. Toensing argues that should have happened to fulfill his request.

"It fundamentally undermines our open records law and we should do away with any pretense of claiming to have an open government," said Toensing.

Vermont's Democratic secretary of state agrees with Toensing that work-related emails are public even if they're held on private accounts or cellphones.

But the deputy attorney general working the case says there's no evidence work emails exist on those accounts, that a search would be intrusive and that public records laws only apply to records held by the state.

A lower court agreed, ruling records don't belong to the state if they're held on private email accounts and cellphones.

Toensing says if the decision stands, it will encourage bad behavior.

"The most sensitive communications will be the ones that the people communicating think are outside of our access and the ones we should see most," said Toensing.

For his part, Sorrell tells us he's not familiar with all the legal arguments surrounding his emails, but he's sure of one thing.

"My private email is my private email. I never once tried to get around the state records by telling people to send state business emails to my private email," said Sorrell.

The attorney general's office has not responded to our interview request.

Sorrell says if a work email did land in his personal inbox he forwarded it to his work account to be handled appropriately.

One other point Sorrell made is that our current Supreme Court may be particularly inclined to find in the state's favor. Four of the five justices have experience in the executive branch.