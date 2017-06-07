Quantcast

Baby possum snacks while waiting for ride to rehabilitator

Courtesy: Christine DeSimone Courtesy: Christine DeSimone
WINOOSKI, Vt. -

So cute! A Winooski resident found this abandoned baby possum in her backyard. Luckily for this little guy, the woman who found him, Christine DeSimone, is a veterinary technician. She got him to a wildlife rehabilitator who agreed to help, even though she already had seven other baby possums that were orphaned.

Now, if you're not specially trained to handle animals, Vermont Fish and Wildlife says leave those cute baby critters alone. They can pose a risk to people and animals. Click here for more tips from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

