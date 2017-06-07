Quantcast

Helping young Vermonters land high-tech jobs of the future

What will it take to train Vermont's young people for high-tech jobs of the future? The folks at Vermont Tech are figuring that out. Ten students just graduated from its Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering technology program. The four-year-degree is the first of its kind in the state.

Seven Day's Ken Picard and Molly Walsh are writing about the program as part of a larger look at manufacturing in our region. Picard joined us to discuss how increasingly rare hands-on skills are becoming all the more critical.

Click here for the article by Picard and Walsh in Seven Days.

