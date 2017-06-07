The looming threat of quagga mussels in Lake Champlain

A threat to American naval history is lurking just beyond our borders. We told you earlier this week about plans to raise the Spitfire. The Revolutionary War boat sank after the battle of Valcour Island. It was found in 1997. Back then, experts elected to leave it there because the cold, dark, fresh water would preserve it. But now the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum wants to restore the Spitfire, raise it and house it inside a museum along the New York shore.

One of the reasons for that change of heart is the threat of quagga mussels arriving in Lake Champlain. Meg Modely is with the Lake Champlain Basin Program. She spoke with our Eva McKend about what quagga mussels are, why they pose a threat and whether they can be stopped.

