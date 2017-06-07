Quantcast

The looming threat of quagga mussels in Lake Champlain - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

The looming threat of quagga mussels in Lake Champlain

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A threat to American naval history is lurking just beyond our borders. We told you earlier this week about plans to raise the Spitfire. The Revolutionary War boat sank after the battle of Valcour Island. It was found in 1997. Back then, experts elected to leave it there because the cold, dark, fresh water would preserve it. But now the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum wants to restore the Spitfire, raise it and house it inside a museum along the New York shore.

One of the reasons for that change of heart is the threat of quagga mussels arriving in Lake Champlain. Meg Modely is with the Lake Champlain Basin Program. She spoke with our Eva McKend about what quagga mussels are, why they pose a threat and whether they can be stopped.

Related Stories:

Museum plans to raise Revolutionary War gunboat from Lake Champlain

What's next for the USS Spitfire?

Historians ponder future of Revolutionary War relic

Plans To Rescue 1776 Shipwreck From Lake Champlain

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.