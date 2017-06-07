Rutland, Rice, Stowe win boys golf titles

Wednesday, June 7th

S. BURLINGTON, Vt. -- After a soaker of a day Tuesday for the girls state tournament, sun soaked skies served as the backdrop for the Vermont boys high school golf championships Wednesday at Vermont National Country Club.

In Division One, Rutland claimed the team title, led by Jared Nelson, who won medalist honors with a 73, and Logan Broyles, who posted a 74. North Country's Alex Giroux also shot a 74 as the Falcons finished second in the team competition.

Division Two featured the round of the day, a 69 by Montpelier's Bryson Richards, to earn medalist honors. Rice wins the team title. Harrison Thayer posting a 77, Mike Walsh a 79 to lead the Green Knights.

Division Three, Stowe wins the team title, and medals would come down to a playoff between the Raiders' Clark Brown and Nick Ojala of Proctor after both shot 79. On the third of the sudden death Brown would par the hole and claim medalist honors.