Missing Burlington teen's mom cries for help

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police are also searching for a missing teen in Burlington.

Nya Jones, 15, was last seen at her home early June 4.

Police don't suspect foul play but are concerned about her welfare. We spoke with her mom, who describes the high school freshman as sweet and bubbly.

"I've hardly slept in the last few days because I've been so anxious. I'm just waiting for that phone call. Maybe she'll call me and say mom come get me. Or that dreaded phone call that something happened to her," said Lauren Healy, Nya Jone's mom. "Nya please please call me or your father."

Anyone with information about Nya is asked to contact police.

