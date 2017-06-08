Meet the designer and Vermonter behind one of America's biggest music festivals

More than 80,000 people across the country will be heading to Manchester, Tennessee, for one of the biggest music festivals in the nation. Bonnaroo kicks off June 8 with 150 bands performing over four days.

It turns out, most of the artwork people see at the festival is made by a man who lives in Vermont. For any beer enthusiasts out there, you may have heard of Russ Bennett. He helped design Magic Hat Brewery and Foam Brewers here in Vermont, but he has also created a gateway into another world.

"The notion of the arch, a portal, that you have entered into this realm is really important," Bennett said.

What he calls a portal is the entrance to one of America's biggest music festivals. And you can thank him for that; he designed it. But before we head to the festival, let's start in Waitsfield Vermont, where Bennett lives. He's been here since the 1970s.

"Vermont is a quality of life place and life is all about quality of life," Bennett said.

In 1978, he founded his own company, designing many things. Even some odd sculptures, like the ones you see around his home near Camels Hump. Some of those pieces carry some history with them, like a silver orb he made for a Phish concert.

"I met with those guys and they are really great guys," Bennett said.

Designing things is what led him to meet the creators of Bonnaroo, who were drawn to his creativity and passion for music.

"Did you ever dream Bonnaroo would become as big as it has become?" asked Alex Hirsch, WCAX News reporter.

"Yeah," Bennett answered.

Bennett and the rest of the team wanted to make this festival unlike any other, an experience where people don't want to leave.

"We are building cities and every city has little parks and places where people congregate, and we wanted to start looking at how we could do that with art at our temporary cities," Bennett explained.

Bonnaroo eventually launched in 2002, and even to this day, the first thing visitors see is his archway into the makeshift city.

When the festival is over, Bennett comes back here to his home in the woods, a spot he credits for his inspirational artwork and lifestyle.

"It nurtures me to be living in nature," he said.

Bennett says he runs into Vermonters at the festival each year. That's no easy task. To put into perspective how many people are there, the number of people who go to Bonnaroo each year makes up about 15 percent of Vermont's total population.