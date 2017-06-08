Meet the designer and Vermonter behind one of America's biggest music festivals

Most of the artwork you see at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is made by a man who lives in Vermont!
Channel 3's Alex Hirsch had a chance to talk with him.
Police are searching for a missing Vermont teen who they say may be with a registered sex offender.
Police are also searching for a missing teen in Burlington.
A homeowner in Winooski found this abandoned baby possum in her backyard.
Police in Colchester are investigating the death of a baby.
Police have released surveillance photos of the car they suspect was used by vandals to deface South Burlington High School's athletic field with a racial slur.
Police have made an arrest after two fires in Hardwick that investigators say were intentionally set.
An arson investigation is underway in Mount Holly.
