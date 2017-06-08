Sununu to attend White House 'infrastructure summit'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to attend an "infrastructure summit" hosted by the Trump administration at the White House.

Sununu, a Republican, tells New Hampshire Public Radio that he doesn't know the specifics of Thursday's summit. He says he's going to promote some direct interests for New Hampshire but also look at things from a national perspective.

Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan will accompany Sununu to the summit.

From there, Sununu is scheduled to travel to Deer Valley, Utah, to spend time at former Republican Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney's annual "E2 Summit."

