Rescuers search for man's body in Connecticut River

HINSDALE, N.H. -

Rescuers are searching the Connecticut River looking for a man's body.

The man in his 20s was with a friend on an old railroad bridge linking Brattleboro and Hinsdale Wednesday night when he reportedly fell in.

Crews stopped the search after dark. Thursday, they returned with sonar, underwater cameras and divers. But recent rains make for strong currents which mean low visibility and extra debris.

