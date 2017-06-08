Rescuers searching river to recover body

HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) - A fire captain says rescuers are searching an area of the Connecticut River to recover the body of a man who fell from an old railroad bridge linking Vermont and New Hampshire.

Brattleboro, Vermont, Fire Capt. Ron Hubbard tells the Brattleboro Reformer authorities received a call for help around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. He said the man was thought to be in his 20s and was with a friend on the bridge, which links Brattleboro and Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

Hubbard said the water was murky and there was debris Wednesday night. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said divers were resuming their search Thursday.

Authorities said no one saw the man come out of the water and they don't expect that he survived.

