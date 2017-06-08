Police get multiple tips on car connected to missing Vt. teen

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont state police say they've received multiple tips and sightings of a vehicle in southern New Hampshire connected to their search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities say Alburgh, Vermont, resident Mickayla Lozell was reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening. Mickayla was last seen leaving her home on foot with a backpack.

Police said Wednesday she may be in the Concord or Hampton Beach areas with 47-year-old William Smith, who's on the Vermont sex offender registry and has no permanent address.

Police say there's no indication that there's foul play or that Mickayla is being held against her will.

Smith is believed to be driving a gold Dodge Intrepid with Vermont license plate GKR 282. Police say anyone who sees the car or Smith and Mickayla should contact authorities immediately.

