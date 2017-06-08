Some Vermont businesses to get insurance interest refunds

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says a number of the state's businesses are going to be getting refunds because of improperly calculated interest on past-due balances for unemployment insurance and health care assessments.

Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says a decade-old coding error resulted in the interest overpayments.

The coding error existed as far back as 2008. Since that time, the state has collected about $26,000 in total interest overpayments.

A business with a past-due balance of $1,000 for an entire year would have overpaid $2.50.

Businesses that overpaid in the last three years will receive a refund. Businesses that overpaid prior to 2014 should call the department for assistance.

The coding problem has since been corrected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.