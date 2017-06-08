Voter registration, fetal homicide bill sent to NH governor

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he intends to sign bills creating new voter registration requirements, allowing murder charges against those who cause the death of a fetus and permitting certain school districts to send students to private schools using taxpayer dollars.

Thursday is the deadline for lawmakers to either send bills on to the governor or request committees of conference to settle differences between the House and Senate positions. The Senate quickly voted to accept the House's changes to the voter registration, fetal homicide and school choice bills and send them to Sununu, who said he will sign all three.

The fate of one of Sununu's top priorities - full-day kindergarten - remains uncertain, as the Senate voted to negotiate with the House on that bill.

