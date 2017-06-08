Committee rejects Welch amendment for cheap Canadian drugs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - An amendment sponsored by a Vermont's lone congressman that would have allowed Americans to buy cheap prescription drugs from Canada has been rejected by a House committee.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Democrat Rep. Peter Welch's proposal was defeated by the Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

Welch says drug prices are lower in Canada because the Canadian government negotiates prices with pharmaceutical companies. Federal law prohibits the government from working out prices with drug companies in the U.S.

Welch says the U.S. has the highest prices in the world. He adds that the EpiPen costs $250 in Canada compared to a $600 price tag in the U.S.

Welch says he tried to discuss prescription drug prices with President Donald Trump.

