Study: Eggs could boost babies' growth

An egg a day can be beneficial for some young children. A new study in Pediatrics finds eggs can significantly increase growth.

"Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids needed for growth of tissue like muscle tissue and that is why they are considered a high-quality protein. Eggs are also highly digestible," said Dr. Heidi Silver, an associate professor of nutrition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Researchers at Washington University looked at infants six- to nine-months-old in Ecuador. One group ate an egg a day for six months, the other did not. The study found babies who ate eggs increased their weight and length and stunted growth was almost cut in half.

Nutrition experts say eggs can be part of a healthy, well-balanced diet for children and adults.

"Eggs have had a bad rap for many years because of our high intakes where people were eating 2, 3, 4 eggs a day. Fried eggs and omelets and we aren't suggesting that people do that as adults or kids," Silver said.

Experts say eggs are a simple, low-cost way to combat malnutrition which affects about 25 percent of kids worldwide.