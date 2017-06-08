Does cow's milk make kids grow taller?

A new study says dairy alternative milks are linked to shorter children.

According to the research, kids who drink things like soy, almond or rice milk are shorter than their peers who drink cow's milk. For example, a 3-year-old who consumed three cups of non-cow's milk was an average of a half inch shorter than a child who drank cow's milk.

The study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests one reason for the difference in height might be that plant-based milks do not stimulate insulin-like growth factors as well as cow's milk does.

Some experts worry the study may be misleading. One pointed out that taller children are not necessarily healthier.

The study looked at more than 5,000 Canadian children.